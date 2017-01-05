Search

Teenager shot in head with BB gun on Manor Park bus

16:37 05 January 2017

A London bus. Picture PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Detectives are appealing for information after an 18-year-old was shot in the head with a BB gun on a bus.

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a BB gun assult. Picture Met Police.Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a BB gun assult. Picture Met Police.

The teenager was travelling along Romford Road towards Ilford on the 25, on November 11 at 1.43pm, when he felt something hit the back of his head.

He immediately turned around and saw a few people but no one looked “suspicious”.

When the victim touched the back of his head he felt a small metal ball protruding from his skin, which was bleeding slightly.

Police believe the victim was struck by a metal ball fired from a ball bearing pellet gun – commonly know as a BB gun.

The injured man required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Teresa Moore on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Alternatively you can tweet @MetCC with any information.

