Taxi driver on trial accused of murdering East Ham love rival

Mohammed Zubair is accused of murdering Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan PA Archive/Press Association Images

A taxi driver allegedly beat his wife’s lover and another man to death following a confrontation over the relationship, a court has heard.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mohammed Zubair, 36, is accused of killing “defenceless” Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan at his home before dumping their bodies and later fleeing to Pakistan.

Opening the case for the prosecution at Bradford Crown Court today, Tahir Khan QC said Zubair found that his wife, Kainaat Bibi, had been having an affair with 35-year-old electrician Mr Khyel, who lived in East Ham with his wife and seven children.

The court heard that Mrs Bibi visited Mr Khyel in London during a temporary separation from her husband and he would visit her in Bradford.

It is believed the defendant found a phone his wife used to contact Mr Khyel, who told a friend he had sent Zubair messages telling him his wife was having an affair.

On the day of their deaths on May 10 2011, Mr Khyel visited Zubair’s home in Heath Terrace, Bradford, with his friend, 27-year-old labourer Mr Khan, the court was told.

Jurors heard how the pair took their shoes off as a sign of respect, having been led to believe they would receive a “warm welcome”.

Mr Khan said the attack that followed was “ferocious” and “brutal”.

He said: “The prosecution suggests that what happened after these men came into the house was Zubair became enraged when he saw the man who had sexual relations with his wife standing in front of him in his living room.

“What followed then must have been an attack with a weapon or weapons on two defenceless, unarmed men.”

Mr Khan added: “The prosecution suggest Khyel may have been murdered because of his affair with this married woman.

“Imran may just have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

He said Mr Khyel suffered at least six blows to the head, some after he had been knocked out, and his friend tried to defend himself “while the blows were raining down on him”.

The barrister told the court a “distinctive” pattern on some of the injuries was similar to that found on a dumb bell bar recovered from Zubair’s home.

The jury of five men and seven women heard that, although an effort had been made to clean the living room, blood staining matching the DNA of both men was found on the floors and walls and also in Zubair’s taxi.

Mr Khan said: “We suggest the ferocity and the violence inflicted on the victims was such that the blood staining projected around the walls and on to the ceiling of the room.”

The court heard that two drivers saw Zubair’s taxi shortly before they discovered the men’s bodies on the road in Tong village and a police investigation was launched.

Zubair flew to Pakistan the following day after his mother, Arab Sultana, booked and paid for his tickets, the jury was told.

Mr Khan said: “Following the discovery of the bodies, a double murder investigation began and we say that led the police to the address at Heath Terrace.

“But, by that time, Zubair had fled and was safely out of our law’s reach in Pakistan.”

Zubair denies two counts of murder.

The trial continues.