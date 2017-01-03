Search

Spate of robberies near to Stratford’s Olympic Park investigated by police

10:57 03 January 2017

Four people were robbed in three separate attacks in the days leading up to Christmas. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are investigating after a number of people were robbed – some at knifepoint – in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Several muggings took place over three days in the lead-up to Christmas, although the Metropolitan Police said it is not linking the incidents at this stage.

On December 21, shortly before 10pm, a man in his twenties suffered a slash injury to his arm after being robbed by at least two suspects in Parnell Road, Bow, a 10-minute walk away from the London Stadium park entrance in Stratford.

The next day, a man and a woman were robbed in Newham at a location near to the Olympic Park.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the exact location was not known but confirmed that the mugging took place at about 10.30pm on December 22 and two suspects were involved.

Another man was robbed in Mandeville Place, inside the Olympic Park, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Two suspects believed to have been riding bikes reportedly stole two mobile phones and the victim reported seeing a knife.

No arrests have been made in any of the robberies and enquiries are ongoing.

