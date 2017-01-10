Rapper sentenced to 23 years for brutal rape, torture and beating of woman in Royal Docks

Courtney Hutchinson. Picture: Metropolitan Police Met Police

A man who held a woman hostage for three days while he raped, beat and tortured her with a hot iron has been jailed for 23 years.

Rapper Courtney Hutchinson subjected his 20-year-old victim to “levels of callousness rarely seen” after imprisoning her in a flat he used in Inverness Mews, Royal Docks, on February 5 last year.

The 32-year-old, also known as rapper DVS and as 1ARDA on social media, was caught after the woman managed to flee naked into the street and find help.

He was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment yesterday after pleading guilty to rape and false imprisonment on the second day of his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 12. He will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Det Sgt Jimi Tele praised the “bravery and determination of the victim of this truly harrowing ordeal”.

He said: “Courtney Hutchinson subjected his victim to the most shocking and repeated levels of violence.

“It was her determination, in company with the skill of the investigation team, that allowed the full severity of the attack to be revealed and that ultimately led to Hutchinson’s arrest and conviction.

“The level of violence he inflicted was so severe it demonstrated his total disregard for the victim as a human being, subjecting her to levels of callousness and danger that are rarely seen.”

The woman’s ordeal began after Hutchinson, who is from Myatt Road in Oval, south-west London, started attacking, punching and kicking her immediately after she arrived at the flat.

She was forced to eat a meal that night before repeated attacks of violence started the next day.

Hutchinson pushed the legs of a chair into her stomach, dragged her around the flat by her hair and whipped her repeatedly with a phone charger cable.

He pressed a heated iron onto her exposed skin several times before holding it above her face and demanding she burn herself as she pleaded with him to stop.

The young woman received 40 injuries including a fractured eye socket, broken nose, dislocated shoulder, stab wound to the hand and severe burns.

She was told by her attacker that she needed to be punished for her actions and that she would die the next day, making her count down the hours and telling her to call her mother and say goodbye.

Hutchinson also went on to rape her and filmed her on camera while he controlled her every move.

She managed to escape into the street naked but was chased by Hutchinson, also naked, who shouted “I have got you now”.

A member of the public came to her aid, despite Hutchinson claiming the victim was his wife and that everything was ok.

Police were called at 11pm and the woman was taken to the Royal London Hospital. She continues to receive treatment for the injuries inflicted on her by Hutchinson.

He was arrested on Februrary 10 and also questioned about a separate incident, which the woman had told police about, in which he threw a plate at her, causing facial injuries.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to GBH with intent at an earlier hearing on April 15. His sentence includes this offence.

Officers are asking anyone else who may have been a victim of Hutchinson to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.