Police renew appeal after girl, 14, sexually assaulted on Tube train

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Tube train.

The offender was travelling on the westbound District line train between Elm Park and West Ham when he attacked the teenager between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on October 1 last year. He later changed trains and alighted at Canning Town.

The ongoing investigation has led police to believe that the man frequents the Becontree area.

Investigating officer PC Ben Martin-Richmond said: “I would like to hear from anybody who recognises the man shown in the CCTV images – I am sure that somebody knows who he is and it is very important that we speak to him as he may have information which could help the investigation.

“A child was sexually assaulted on a Tube. This is completely unacceptable and something that nobody should have to experience.”

If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident, call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 323 07/12/16. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.