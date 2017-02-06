Search

‘No questions asked’ gun surrender week launched

13:39 06 February 2017

Gun owners are being asked to hand in their weapons to the police (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Firearms owners are being asked to hand in their weapons, with no questions asked, as part of an initiative to reduce gun crime on the capital’s streets.

Where to drop off weapons in east London

Bethnal Green police station, Victoria Park Road, Bethnal Green

Dagenham police station, Rainham Road South, Dagenham

Forest Gate police station, Romford Road, Forest Gate

Ilford police station, High Road, Ilford

Romford police station, Main Road, Romford

The Metropolitan Police’s Give Up Your Gun campaign launched this morning and will run until 11pm on Sunday.

During that time, people can safely dispose of firearms, imitation weapons or ammunition by handing them in to a police station.

Those who hand items in during the week-long scheme will not have to give their details.

The operation comes as the Met aims to reduce the number of illegal firearms in London, following a rise in the amount of lethal barrelled gun discharges – recorded when there is evidence of a firearm being used.

As part of the week, the Met has also released a video featuring quotes from a woman who is currently serving a five year prison sentence after she was asked by her boyfriend to look after a gun.

Det Ch Supt Jim Stokley said: “Illegal firearms cause nothing but misery and devastation.

“We are urging anyone holding an illegal firearm to take up this opportunity and hand it in to police this week.

“Our aim is to remove all illegal firearms from the streets of London and we work relentlessly to disrupt and arrest anyone suspected of being involved in gun crime.

“If you hold on to an illegal gun, you are putting yourself and your loved ones in danger and you are likely to be arrested and face at least five years in jail.”

Previous gun surrenders held in November 2014 and 2015 saw 230 weapons handed in.

If anyone has any information about someone who they believe is in possession of an illegal gun, they can ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Video: 'No questions asked' gun surrender week launched

