Newham policewoman saves life of man while on break

Newham Sgt Sally Longhurst was praised for her quick-thinking in helping a man who had fallen ill Met Police

A police officer has been praised for saving the life of a man who collapsed with a suspected heart attack in a coffee shop.

Newham Sergeant Sally Longhurst was taking a break from her shift in a Café Nero when she noticed a customer taken ill as he waited to be served.

As the man became unresponsive, Sgt Longhurst commenced CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive at the shop in Lancaster Place, Westminster.

Another member of the public simultaneously called for help by using a Smartphone application called GoodSAM Responder, which notified a medic in the nearby area to come and offer assistance.

When the London Ambulance Service arrived, PS Longhurst continued with other police officers and the medic to work in rotation to continue chest compressions on the man, who was in his 40s.

After half an hour, he regained consciousness and he was taken to a south London hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Ch Insp Stephen Manger said: “The LAS team and responders were impressed with the initial response of the police officers and medic and their continued assistance throughout the treatment.

“They stated that, due to their early actions, a life had been saved.”