Motorbike ‘explosion’ rocks Canning Town street

Durham Road motorbike fire Michal GawronskiKot Archant

Residents in a street in Canning Town were awoken in the early hours of Sunday morning by a motorbike – but rather than the vehicle revving loudly or backfiring, the noise came from an explosion.

Durham Road motorbike fire aftermath Michal GawronskiKot Durham Road motorbike fire aftermath Michal GawronskiKot

London Fire Brigade were called to the scene in Durham Road at 2.18am on Sunday morning, where they found a motorbike alight.

Neighbours were alarmed to hear a series of explosions, thought to be caused by gas canisters that were stored under the seat of the bike.

The fire was swiftly tackled by a fire crew from Plaistow, and was brought under control by 2.26am.

Police did not attend the incident.