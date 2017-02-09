Manor Park parents deny murdering three-month-old daughter
10:49 09 February 2017
Archant
The parents of a baby who was found unresponsive on a bus and later died have denied murdering her.
Rosalin Baker, 25, and Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, also denied charges of causing or allowing the death of three-month-old Imani at the Old Bailey this morning.
She was found unresponsive on the lower deck of a bus in Stratford at 10.20am on Wednesday, September 28.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A trial start date for the couple, who lived together in Morris Avenue, Manor Park, has been set for Monday, March 13 at the same court.