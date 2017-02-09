Manor Park parents deny murdering three-month-old daughter

The junction of Carpenters Road and Stratford High Street, where a baby was found unresponsive on a bus Archant

The parents of a baby who was found unresponsive on a bus and later died have denied murdering her.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosalin Baker, 25, and Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, also denied charges of causing or allowing the death of three-month-old Imani at the Old Bailey this morning.

She was found unresponsive on the lower deck of a bus in Stratford at 10.20am on Wednesday, September 28.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A trial start date for the couple, who lived together in Morris Avenue, Manor Park, has been set for Monday, March 13 at the same court.