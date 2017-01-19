Manor Park man among nine brawling West Ham and Arsenal fans sentenced

The fight broke out after the two teams met at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Picture: Olly Greenwood) EMPICS

A football fan from Manor Park was among nine sentenced for their part in a brawl between West Ham and Arsenal supporters.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hammers fan James Bevan, 40, of Grantham Road, was jailed for two and a half years and given an eight year football banning order after being found convicted of violent disorder.

He was among six West Ham supporters sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Friday for their involvement in the fight, which broke out outside the White Swan pub in Upper Street, Islington, shortly after 9pm on August 9, 2015.

Missiles and objects including bottles, tables, chairs and street furniture were thrown between rival groups of supporters, with police called to break up the brawl.

The two teams had played each other earlier that day at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with West Ham winning 2-0.

Nobody was arrested at the time, but officers subsequently examined CCTV footage of the brawl and charged 12 men with violent disorder.

The West Ham fans were all sentenced on Friday at Blackfriars Crown Court.

West Ham fan Christopher Love, 28, of Virginia Close, Benfleet, admitted the charge on May 6, 2016. He was jailed for 12 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Paul Ogden, 36, of Church Island, Staines, pleaded guilty on October 12, 2016. He was jailed for 18 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Along with Bevan, three other men – Danny Butler, Mark Gittins and Tony Hackett – were found guilty on December 14, 2016.

Butler, 38, of Colyton Way, Edmonton, was jailed for 18 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Gittins, 43, of Chesham Drive, Basildon, was jailed for two years and given an eight year football banning order.

Hackett, 57, of Hillview Road, Nottingham, was given a 12 month jail term, suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay £1,000 costs and given a five year football banning order.

In addition, three Arsenal fans who pleaded guilty at Blackfriars Crown Court on December 6, 2016, were sentenced on Wednesday last week.

Charlie Baker, 22, of Redhill Street, Kings Cross, Jack Bulley, 23, of Wanstead Park Road, Ilford and Lee Bowering, 43, of Percy Road, Romford, were each given six month jail terms, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £500 in costs.

Three other men were found not guilty of violent disorder following a trial.

Det Ch Insp John Oldham, from the Met’s Public Order Crime team, said: “This group of men were involved in serious fighting and violent disorder outside a pub; behaviour that, quite simply, is totally and utterly unacceptable. Through our investigations, we have identified a large number of those responsible and they are now facing the very serious consequences of their actions.

“Those involved in the worst of the disorder are now facing lengthy custodial sentences and this should serve as a warning to other fans that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”