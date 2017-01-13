Search

Man sought by police about Beckton kidnap, assault and robbery

16:32 13 January 2017

Police have said that Shahidul Islam should not be approached if seen but that people should call 999 immediately

Met Police

Police have reissued an appeal for information to help trace a man wanted in connection with a kidnap, assault and robbery.

Officers would like to speak to Shahidul Islam, 22, about the violent kidnapping of a 19-year-old man from Tollgate Road, East Ham, on March 11 last year.

The teenager was taken to a secluded area near Royal Docks Road, Beckton, at about 6.15pm. He was assaulted and threatened with a firearm before being driven 30 miles to his home in Kent.

Upon arrival, the gang forced their way inside the property and held the victim’s younger brother against his will.

They also stole two vehicles, along with vehicle log books and other items of value.

The 19-year-old was then driven back to Beckton and told to transfer £200 into one of the suspect’s bank account, He was told he had a week to hand over an additional £10,000 as well.

Throughout his ordeal, the victim was kicked and punched by the suspects, and he sustained cuts and bruises.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Shahidul Islam, but are warning he should not be approached and people should instead call 999 immediately.

Anyone with any information should DC Raf Patel at Forest Gate Police Station on 0208 217 5889, police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC, or Crimestoppers anonyomously on 0800 555 111.

Three people were found guilty of kidnap, robbery and assault at Wood Green Crown Court last October in connection with this incident.

They are Kousar Ahmed, 23, of Linton Gardens, East Ham, Riaz Ahmed, 23, of Whitchurch Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old from East Ham.

Kousar Ahmed and Riaz Ahmed were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, and the 16-year-old was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

