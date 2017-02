Man shot in Forest Gate

Police are investigating the shooting Archant

A 30-year-old man was shot in Forest Gate last night.

The incident happened in Leonard Road at around 10.15pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said that his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The shooting comes just days after the police launched a week-long gun surrender initiative, asking firearms owners to hand in their weapons with no questions asked.