Man guilty of Stratford park killing

Bradley Quaresma Archant

A man has been found guilty of killing a student who was found dead in a Stratford park.

Flowers and tributes left at the scene of Bradley's death Flowers and tributes left at the scene of Bradley's death

Mario Albino Te, 21, of High Road, Ilford, was found not guilty this morning of murdering Bradley Quaresma but an Old Bailey jury found him guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

Bradley, 20, who was affectionately known as Bre, died after being stabbed in West Ham Lane Recreation Ground in July last year.

Te will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.