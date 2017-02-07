Search

Man guilty of Stratford park killing

14:16 07 February 2017

Bradley Quaresma

Bradley Quaresma

Archant

A man has been found guilty of killing a student who was found dead in a Stratford park.

Flowers and tributes left at the scene of Bradley's deathFlowers and tributes left at the scene of Bradley's death

Mario Albino Te, 21, of High Road, Ilford, was found not guilty this morning of murdering Bradley Quaresma but an Old Bailey jury found him guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

Bradley, 20, who was affectionately known as Bre, died after being stabbed in West Ham Lane Recreation Ground in July last year.

Te will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Latest Newham News Stories

UEL succeeds in action to remove pay day loan ads from Docklands station

47 minutes ago Jon King
Staff and students from UEL joined pupils from London Design and Engineering UTC at Cyprus DLR station on Friday, February 3 in a protest against a pay day loans company's posters.

Protestors targeting a pay day loan company’s ads have succeeded in getting them removed.

University of East London

West Ham memorial bricks saved from demolition

12:00 Sophie Morton
Volunteers with some of the bricks (Pictures: Donna Heuerman)

Volunteers have sorted through hundreds of memorial bricks from West Ham’s former Upton Park stadium in a bid to reunite them with loved ones.

Elizabeth Olympic Park

Newham mums-to-be urged to know signs of life-threatening conditions

07:00 Sophie Morton
Newham University Hospital

Almost half of mums-to-be don’t know the warning signs for life-threatening pregnancy conditions.

Newham University Hospital

