Man guilty of Stratford park killing
14:16 07 February 2017
Archant
A man has been found guilty of killing a student who was found dead in a Stratford park.
Mario Albino Te, 21, of High Road, Ilford, was found not guilty this morning of murdering Bradley Quaresma but an Old Bailey jury found him guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.
Bradley, 20, who was affectionately known as Bre, died after being stabbed in West Ham Lane Recreation Ground in July last year.
Te will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.