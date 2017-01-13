Man found guilty of Stratford ticket touting ordered to pay fine

Stratford Magistrates' Court, where Roger Anthony Leigh was convicted for ticket touting Archant

A tout caught selling tickets outside the London Stadium after a West Ham game has been convicted at court.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roger Anthony Leigh, of Lucerne Road, Holloway, was found guilty of ticket touting in Montfichet Road, Stratford, at West Ham’s’ 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday, October 1.

He received a fine of £200, plus prosecution costs of £200 and a victim surcharge payment of £30 at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.