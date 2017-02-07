Search

Advanced search

Updated

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

14:16 07 February 2017

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

Archant

A man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in the neck during a fight in broad daylight in a Stratford park.

Bradley QuaresmaBradley Quaresma

Mario Albino Te, 21, of High Road, Ilford, was found not guilty this morning of murdering Bradley Quaresma but an Old Bailey jury found him guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

Bradley, 20, who was affectionately known as Bre, died after being stabbed in the neck and chest in West Ham Lane Recreation Ground in July last year.

DCI Gary Holmes said the Portuguese student, who had studied in London for two years, was “a young man in the prime of his life who was tragically killed at the hands of Te”.

He said “The jury found Te guilty of Bradley’s unlawful killing, and rejected the claim that he was acting in self defence and that Bradley was the aggressor.

Mario Albino Te caught on CCTV at St Pancras StationMario Albino Te caught on CCTV at St Pancras Station

“I would like to thank Bradley’s family for the bravery and courage they have shown since his death and throughout our investigation.”

The court heard that a fight had broken out between a large group of men at the park on July 21 in front of horrified members of the public who were out enjoying the sunshine.

Police were called at about 3.15pm on 21 July 2016 to reports of a stabbing and London’s air ambulance also attended.

The victim, who was later identified as Bradley, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem carried out the next day revealed his cause of death as stab injuries.

Following the incident, a young man was seen running from the park on to Tennyson Road by several witnesses.

Officers identified Te as a suspect after scanning CCTV footage of the area and recovering a large kitchen knife in nearby Whalebone Lane, which was later found to have Bradley’s blood on it.

Both men were said to be known to one other and had been in contact in the days before the incident.

Te initially fled the capital, boarding a train to Paris from St Pancras station on the morning after the murder.

Officers, working in cooperation with the French authorities, detained him in Paris after identifying him by a bag containing cash, clothing and ID.

He was brought back to the UK and arrested on suspicion of murder the same afternoon.

Te was formally charged on July 24, 2016 after offering no comment during interviews.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Latest Newham News Stories

Theatre Royal Stratford East’s artistic director steps down

48 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Kerry Michael

Theatre Royal Stratford East’s artistic director is set to step down from his role at the end of the year.

Updated: Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

14:16 Kat Hopps
Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

A man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in the neck during a fight in broad daylight in a Stratford park.

UEL succeeds in action to remove pay day loan ads from Docklands station

13:58 Jon King
Staff and students from UEL joined pupils from London Design and Engineering UTC at Cyprus DLR station on Friday, February 3 in a protest against a pay day loans company's posters.

Protestors targeting a pay day loan company’s ads have succeeded in getting them removed.

University of East London

West Ham memorial bricks saved from demolition

12:00 Sophie Morton
Volunteers with some of the bricks (Pictures: Donna Heuerman)

Volunteers have sorted through hundreds of memorial bricks from West Ham’s former Upton Park stadium in a bid to reunite them with loved ones.

Elizabeth Olympic Park

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Bittersweet moment as final West Ham signs taken down at Tube station

Upton Park Underground Station

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.

Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is robbed

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a

Sibling rivalry as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit Stratford

Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry taking part in the relay race. (PICTURE CREDIT: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Video: ‘No questions asked’ gun surrender week launched

Gun owners are being asked to hand in their weapons to the police (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now