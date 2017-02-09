Man dies after falling down stairs at Canning Town tube station

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered at Canning Town tube station.

The man, who has been named locally as Bernard Ovu, was said to have “died almost instantly” when he fell down stairs at the station.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics and British Transport Police (BTP) officers who were called to the scene just before 9.30am on Sunday, January 22.

A BTP spokeswoman said the circumstances which led to Mr Ovu’s death are “not thought to be suspicious at this stage” but officers from its Fatality Investigation Unit are investigating further.

Steve Griffiths, Chief Operating Officer for London Underground, said: “Following the tragic death of Mr Ovu at Canning Town station our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“An investigation is now underway, by the British Transport Police, and we are offering them every assistance.

An inquest into Mr Ovu’s death opened yesterday at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court and will continue after the investigation’s completion.