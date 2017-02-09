Search

Man dies after falling down stairs at Canning Town tube station

13:54 09 February 2017

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered at Canning Town tube station.

The man, who has been named locally as Bernard Ovu, was said to have “died almost instantly” when he fell down stairs at the station.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics and British Transport Police (BTP) officers who were called to the scene just before 9.30am on Sunday, January 22.

A BTP spokeswoman said the circumstances which led to Mr Ovu’s death are “not thought to be suspicious at this stage” but officers from its Fatality Investigation Unit are investigating further.

Steve Griffiths, Chief Operating Officer for London Underground, said: “Following the tragic death of Mr Ovu at Canning Town station our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“An investigation is now underway, by the British Transport Police, and we are offering them every assistance.

An inquest into Mr Ovu’s death opened yesterday at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court and will continue after the investigation’s completion.

Newham University Hospital misses A&E waiting time targets in December

15:36 Phoebe Cooke
Newham University Hospital. Picture: © Zac Macaulay MMXII.

Newham University Hospital (NUH) failed to hit the government’s A&E waiting time targets in December, according to data released today.

Residents urge Newham Council to sack housing provider

10:33 Kat Hopps
Disgruntled residents say they want Newham Council to

A group of residents have recorded a video calling for the council to sack a housing provider amid claims of rent inconsistencies, pest problems and dodgy repairs.

Manor Park parents deny murdering three-month-old daughter

10:49 Sophie Morton
The junction of Carpenters Road and Stratford High Street, where a baby was found unresponsive on a bus

The parents of a baby who was found unresponsive on a bus and later died have denied murdering her.

Most read news

Man shot in Forest Gate

Police are investigating the shooting

Fears grow over minicab drivers' behaviour for London City Airport's neighbours

Cabbies serving London City Airport are causing problems for neighbours in and around Newland Street.

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

Bittersweet moment as final West Ham signs taken down at Tube station

Upton Park Underground Station

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.
