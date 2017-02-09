Life sentence for taxi driver who murdered East Ham love rival

A taxi driver has been jailed for life for killing two men, including his love rival.

Mohammed Zubair was told yesterday that he must serve a minimum of 32 years for the murder of Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan.

Bradford Crown Court had heard during Zubair’s trial that the 36-year-old’s wife had been having an affair with 35-year-old electrician Mr Khyel, who lived in East Ham with his wife and seven children.

Zubair lured him and his friend Mr Khan, 27, to his home in Heath Terrace, Bradford, after finding out about the affair, and launched what prosecutors described as a “ferocious” and “brutal” attack in May 2011

Mr Khyel suffered at least six blows to the head, some after he had been knocked out, and his friend tried to defend himself “while the blows were raining down on him”.

The jury was told that a “distinctive” pattern on some of the injuries was similar to that found on a dumb bell bar recovered from Zubair’s home.

They heard how he then drove his taxi to a quiet and secluded country lane, where he dumped the bodies.

He then fled to Pakistan but, after a long legal battle, he was finally returned to the UK in May 2015 to face trial.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was the first extradition to the UK from Pakistan since 2005.

Det Supt Simon Atkinson, said: “I would firstly like to thank the Pakistani authorities, who have played a crucial role in this investigation by arresting Zubair and ensuring his extradition back to the UK to face justice.

“His victims were brutally murdered and I hope their families will finally have some comfort knowing that their killer is now facing a life sentence.”

In 2012, Sabir Hussain was found guilty of manslaughter and Zubair’s mother, Arab Sultana, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

She had booked and paid for the flights to Pakistan for her son, knowing that he was wanted by the police, the CPS said.

Zubair’s then wife, Kainaat Bibi, admitted lying to the police and making a false witness statement.

All three were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court in 2012.