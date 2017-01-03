East Ham road closed for crime scene after shots reported

Police were called to Park Avenue at 10pm last night. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell. PA Archive/PA Images

A residential road is still cordoned off by police this morning after shots were reported last night.

Park Avenue in East Ham is currently closed in both directions at the Sussex Road junction in order to allow forensics to examine a crime scene after police were called to reports of shots being fired at 10pm yesterday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said no-one was injured. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

A diversion is in operation for bus route 300 via High Street South and some disruption on nearby roads is expected.