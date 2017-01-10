East Ham man admits stealing powdered baby milk from supermarket

Selvarajah admitted stealing powdered baby milk from Asda in Barking Vickie Flores/Archant

A man who admitted stealing £143 worth of powdered baby milk from a supermarket was ordered to pay a £105 fine at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Senthooran Selvarajah, of Holland Road, East Ham, filled a trolley with cans of the product at the Asda superstore in London Road, Barking on Christmas Eve.

The 33-year-old then walked into the store’s car park, having made no attempt to pay for the goods, where he was stopped by security guards who called the police.

After pleading guilty yesterday, Selvarajah claimed that, as he was unemployed, he had taken the powder in an attempt to make some money.