Search

Advanced search

East Ham man admits stealing powdered baby milk from supermarket

11:10 10 January 2017

Selvarajah admitted stealing powdered baby milk from Asda in Barking

Selvarajah admitted stealing powdered baby milk from Asda in Barking

Vickie Flores/Archant

A man who admitted stealing £143 worth of powdered baby milk from a supermarket was ordered to pay a £105 fine at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Senthooran Selvarajah, of Holland Road, East Ham, filled a trolley with cans of the product at the Asda superstore in London Road, Barking on Christmas Eve.

The 33-year-old then walked into the store’s car park, having made no attempt to pay for the goods, where he was stopped by security guards who called the police.

After pleading guilty yesterday, Selvarajah claimed that, as he was unemployed, he had taken the powder in an attempt to make some money.

Latest Newham News Stories

Rapper sentenced to 23 years for brutal rape, torture and beating of woman in Royal Docks

13:42 Kat Hopps
Courtney Hutchinson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A man who held a woman hostage for three days while he raped, beat and tortured her with a hot iron has been jailed for 23 years.

Snaresbrook Crown Court

DLR station to close until December

17:57
Architects' impression of the new Custom House station

Custom House DLR station is to close for most of the year for improvements.

Prince

Green Party petitioners call for renationalisation outside Newham stations

17:00 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Tamsin Omond of Newham Greens collecting signatures on a petition to renationalise the railways at Forest Gate station

Green Party members have been taking to the streets outside Forest Gate and Maryland stations to spread their views on public transport.

Conservative government

Missing Emily, 13, could be in Newham

15:12 Phoebe Cooke
Missing Emily Summers, 13, from Grays was last seen on Wednesday, January 4. She may be in Newham. Picture: Essex Police.

Police are stepping up their seach to locate a missing teenager.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Rapper sentenced to 23 years for brutal rape, torture and beating of woman in Royal Docks

Courtney Hutchinson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

New Canning Town homes are filled with rats and mould

Residents Louis and Kerry Woollard, with neighbours Armands and Sarmite Martinsons are angered by the mould and rat infestations there.

Video: Tube strike causes woes for Canary Wharf commuters at Stratford

Commuters at Stratford station this morning during the Tube strike

EastEnders star launches Westfield Stratford City pop-up shop

Rita Simons at the swap shop in Westfield Stratford City (Picture: Oliver Dixon)

Plaistow photographer wants ‘everyone to know’ his name

Alfred Bronson
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now