Champion Ganda trial: Witness tells court of hitting going ‘on and on’ before teenager lay dead

17-year-old Champion Ganda Archant

An eyewitness who called 999 when a 17-year-old was attacked close to a school remembered kicking and hitting going “on and on” before the teenager collapsed, a murder trial jury heard.

The witness appeared at the Old Bailey today to testify on what he saw on the day Champion Ganda, of Harold Hill, was stabbed.

Champion suffered up to 11 stab wounds in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, and died at the scene, on May 9, 2013.

Devante Clifford, 20, of Lawrence Street, Canning Town, Marvin Simos, 19, of Canning Town, and Amani Lynch, 19, of Canterbury Way, Stevenage, are all charged with murder, attempted murder and GBH.

The witness, who lives in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, told the court he looked out of his window that afternoon after hearing shouting in the street.

He claims to have seen two young teenagers running from others, who were shouting words to the effect of “come back you coward”.

The jury heard the witness describe the moment he saw a black male “hitting and kicking” someone on the floor “five or 10 times”, but he said he could not make out if a weapon was used.

Clifford and Simos allegedly stopped using mobile phone numbers attributed to them on the day of the murder, the jury heard.

Prosecutor Simon Denison also told the court Clifford boarded a flight to St Lucia just four days after Champion died, with his mother purchasing a return ticket for him.

Clifford stayed with relatives until he was extradited back to the UK and was charged by police at Gatwick Airport in June last year.

The trial continues.