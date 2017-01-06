Search

Advanced search

Champion Ganda trial: Jury hear harrowing 999 call of moment teen is stabbed in the head twice

11:09 06 January 2017

17-year-old Champion Ganda

17-year-old Champion Ganda

Archant

A juror was brought to tears after a dramatic 999 call was played to the court of an eyewitness describing a teenager being stabbed to death.

The witness appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday to provide evidence on what he saw on the day Champion Ganda, of Harold Hill, died.

Champion suffered up to 11 stab wounds in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, and died at the scene, on May 9, 2013.

Devante Clifford, 20, of Lawrence Street, Canning Town, Marvin Simos, 19, of Canning Town, and Amani Lynch, 19, of Canterbury Way, Stevenage, are all charged with murder, attempted murder and GBH.

The court heard how the teaching assistant who worked at Sandringham Primary School in 2013 was alerted to an altercation on the street after hearing loud “shouting”.

He had been waiting for a delivery with two other members of staff when a fight broke out.

But after the shouting continued, all three staff members made their way round to the front of the school to see what was happening.

The witness describes seeing two men approaching another two men, believed to be Champion and his friend.

He recalls one of the duo approaching “asking for a machete” but soon after had a hammer in his hand and “tried to hit” Champion in the head with it.

A scuffle broke out which allegedly led to Champion having the man with a hammer in a headlock before a fifth man came into view.

The teaching assistant described the fifth man approaching Champion from behind before stabbing him in his right side.

The suspect is then said to proceed by stabbing the 17-year-old in the head twice as he continued to have another in a headlock.

A 999 call played to the court heard the distressed eyewitness tell the operator “he’s stabbed him in the head”.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save Champion after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A post-mortem examination found that one stab wound which passed through Champion’s right side was the fatal injury after it caused his right lung to collapse.

The trial continues.

Keywords: UN Court Forest Gate Canning Town

Latest Newham News Stories

Aspiring teacher left ‘distressed’ after years of work

14:22 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Chloe Brown with her car before the break-in.

An aspiring teacher has been left devastated after a year and a half’s worth of university work was stolen from her car.

Elizabeth Olympic Park

Champion Ganda trial: Jury hear harrowing 999 call of moment teen is stabbed in the head twice

11:09 Ryan Tute
17-year-old Champion Ganda

A juror was brought to tears after a dramatic 999 call was played to the court of an eyewitness describing a teenager being stabbed to death.

UN Court

Teenager praised for challenging fly-tippers in East Ham

07:00 Kat Hopps
Yaseen Bux, former Young Mayor of Newham, with Sir Robin Wales

A former Young Mayor of Newham has been hailed a hero after tackling two fly-tippers who were dumping rubbish at night.

Newham council

Teenager shot in head with BB gun on Manor Park bus

Yesterday, 16:37 Ellena Cruse
A London bus. Picture PA.

Detectives are appealing for information after an 18-year-old was shot in the head with a BB gun on a bus.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

East Ham road closed for crime scene after shots reported

Police were called to Park Avenue at 10pm last night. Picture: PA/Nick Ansell.

Teenager shot in head with BB gun on Manor Park bus

A London bus. Picture PA.

Biker left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after Upton Park crash

Emergency services cordoned off the junction following the crash. Picture: Sian Green

Spate of robberies near to Stratford’s Olympic Park investigated by police

Traffic is queuing on the A406 because of an earlier accident Picture: Met Police

Football fan dies after London Stadium heart attack

A Manchester United fan died of a heart attack at the London Stadium in Stratford last night
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now