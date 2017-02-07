Search

CCTV image released in train assault and phone theft investigation

13:09 08 February 2017

Police would like to speak to this man (picture: BTP)

BTP

Police investigating an assault and mobile phone theft on board a c2c train have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident happened between Fenchurch Street and West Ham shortly before 11pm on Thursday, December 22.

A 32-year-old man sustained cuts and bruising after being assaulted by another passenger. His phone was also stolen.

Officers have now released CCTV footage of a man who may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting reference number 349 07/02/17.

