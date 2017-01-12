Search

Advanced search

Beckton resident jailed for two burglaries on same road

18:01 12 January 2017

Christopher Anderson jailed for Beckton burglaries

Christopher Anderson jailed for Beckton burglaries

Kent Police

A man who burgled two separate houses on the same road in one night has been jailed for three years and four months.

Christopher Anderson of Harrier Way, Beckton, was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to the thefts last month on December 2 and 3.

The 32-year-old broke into a house in a road in Gillingham, Kent, where he stole a handbag and cars keys before stealing the car.

He then broke into another house on the same road taking a purse and wallet. The car was later found abandoned in east London.

Despite the items being found discarded the next day, the bank cards were missing and were used several times to purchase items in a supermarket in Beckton.

CCTV footage from the store identified Anderson as making the purchases and he was arrested at his home on December 13.

When they searched his house, officers found more than £3,000 as well as the black jacket worn in the CCTV.

“Investigating officer Det Con Ian Mather said: ‘Burglary is a terrible crime that has a lasting emotional impact on victims, but by taking a few simple measures we can all reduce the risk of becoming a victim of those who seek to benefit by helping themselves to items that do not belong to them.”

“Keep keys, cash and expensive items out of view, use timer switches on lights and radios to make your home look occupied, keep gates locked and boundaries secure and lock away bikes, tools and garden items which could be stolen or used to break into your home.”

Keywords: Gillingham London

Latest Newham News Stories

City Airport cancels flights as snow hits Newham

18:45 Kat Hopps
London City Airport, pictured during a 2010 snowfall, has had to cancel and delay flights this evening because of poor weather conditions

Sleet and snow has begun falling tonight as City Airport’s live departures board shows a number of flights being grounded.

Newham Council

Beckton resident jailed for two burglaries on same road

18:01 Kat Hopps
Christopher Anderson jailed for Beckton burglaries

A man who burgled two separate houses on the same road in one night has been jailed for three years and four months.

Gillingham

Tributes paid to former Newham MP Nigel Spearing

17:00 Jacob Ranson
Nigel Spearing (second from the left) with fellow MPs outside Downing Street in 1996 Picture: Adam Butler/PA.

A former Newham South MP has died after fighting an illness in hospital.

Blue plaque for East Ham engineer who played key role in D-Day landings

15:03 Sophie Morton
Cllr Ken Clark and Major Allan Becketts widow Ida Beckett with other guests at the unveiling event (picture: Andrew Baker)

He might not have fought on the beaches, but Allan Beckett’s role in the D-Day landings cannot be underestimated.

Newham

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Rapper sentenced to 23 years for brutal rape, torture and beating of woman in Royal Docks

Courtney Hutchinson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

New Canning Town homes are filled with rats and mould

Residents Louis and Kerry Woollard, with neighbours Armands and Sarmite Martinsons are angered by the mould and rat infestations there.

Missing Emily, 13, could be in Newham

Missing Emily Summers, 13, from Grays was last seen on Wednesday, January 4. She may be in Newham. Picture: Essex Police.

Aspiring teacher left ‘distressed’ after years of work stolen

Chloe Brown with her car before the break-in.

EastEnders star launches Westfield Stratford City pop-up shop

Rita Simons at the swap shop in Westfield Stratford City (Picture: Oliver Dixon)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now