Beckton resident jailed for two burglaries on same road

Christopher Anderson jailed for Beckton burglaries Kent Police

A man who burgled two separate houses on the same road in one night has been jailed for three years and four months.

Christopher Anderson of Harrier Way, Beckton, was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to the thefts last month on December 2 and 3.

The 32-year-old broke into a house in a road in Gillingham, Kent, where he stole a handbag and cars keys before stealing the car.

He then broke into another house on the same road taking a purse and wallet. The car was later found abandoned in east London.

Despite the items being found discarded the next day, the bank cards were missing and were used several times to purchase items in a supermarket in Beckton.

CCTV footage from the store identified Anderson as making the purchases and he was arrested at his home on December 13.

When they searched his house, officers found more than £3,000 as well as the black jacket worn in the CCTV.

“Investigating officer Det Con Ian Mather said: ‘Burglary is a terrible crime that has a lasting emotional impact on victims, but by taking a few simple measures we can all reduce the risk of becoming a victim of those who seek to benefit by helping themselves to items that do not belong to them.”

“Keep keys, cash and expensive items out of view, use timer switches on lights and radios to make your home look occupied, keep gates locked and boundaries secure and lock away bikes, tools and garden items which could be stolen or used to break into your home.”