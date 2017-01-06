Aspiring teacher left ‘distressed’ after years of work

An aspiring teacher has been left devastated after a year and a half’s worth of university work was stolen from her car.

Chloe Brown parked in Alverstone Road, Manor Park, when she was visiting her boyfriend on New Year’s Eve – and realised that something was wrong when she returned to it on New Year’s Day.

The 19-year-old, who is studying primary education at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “At first I though I was just confused.”

Then Chloe realised that an opportunistic thief had broken the passenger door lock and taken her laptop, iPad, and university notes.

Not only did the laptop contain all of her notes from the first year of her studies, it also had sentimental value as it was a Christmas present to help her with her work.

“I feel pretty distressed,” the teenager said.

“I have lost literally all my work from the last year and a half.”

Chloe hopes to become a primary school teacher after she has completed her degree, but said the loss has really disrupted her studies.

“I just want my stuff back, specifically the work, because that’s the most important thing for me,” she said. “It’s hindering my education, my education to help other people.”

The loss means that she has already had to ask for an extension on her next assignment.

“It’s left me in a rubbish position,” she added.

Chloe, who lives in West Sussex, reported the theft and the damage to the car door to the police along with the serial numbers of the stolen items, in the hope that they can be traced.

If you have any information about the incident on Alverstone Road, please call police on 101.