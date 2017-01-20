Search

Crash leaves man with serious head injuries and closes Plaistow road

08:53 20 January 2017

Upper Road in Plaistow is closed after an accident left a man with serious head injuries Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Upper Road in Plaistow is closed after an accident left a man with serious head injuries Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

PA/Press Association Images

A car crash last night left a man with serious head injuries.

The crash in Upper Road, Plaistow, at 3am last night has left the road closed in both directions this morning.

The accident at the junction with Grange Road was attended by paramedics, who treated a man at the scene before taking him as a priority to hospital.

Almost six hours on from the crash, drivers are still facing diversions.

More details to follow.

Crash leaves man with serious head injuries and closes Plaistow road

9 minutes ago Sebastian Murphy-Bates
Upper Road in Plaistow is closed after an accident left a man with serious head injuries Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

A car crash last night left a man with serious head injuries.

