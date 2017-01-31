Council employees protest contract changes at Newham Town Hall

Members of trade unions and residents groups outside Newham Town Hall, East Ham Archant

Unite members protesting changes to council workers’ contracts lobbied councillors arriving at a full council meeting last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The objectors, who stood outside Newham Town Hall in East Ham, were there to oppose £1.8 million in cuts faced by some employees in relation to their overtime pay, night work rates and maternity pay.

Don Ford, grant secretary for Newham Unite, said they would be hitting “the most vulnerable of the people on the lowest salaries”. He said: “Some of these people are on the breadline.”

Members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) were also present, as were members of residents group Newham Save Our NHS.

A Newham Council spokeswoman said: “Basic pay and grading are not affected by the changes. There are no job losses as a result of the changes to terms and conditions.”