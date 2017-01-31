Search

Advanced search

Council employees protest contract changes at Newham Town Hall

16:33 31 January 2017

Members of trade unions and residents groups outside Newham Town Hall, East Ham

Members of trade unions and residents groups outside Newham Town Hall, East Ham

Archant

Unite members protesting changes to council workers’ contracts lobbied councillors arriving at a full council meeting last night.

Comment

The objectors, who stood outside Newham Town Hall in East Ham, were there to oppose £1.8 million in cuts faced by some employees in relation to their overtime pay, night work rates and maternity pay.

Don Ford, grant secretary for Newham Unite, said they would be hitting “the most vulnerable of the people on the lowest salaries”. He said: “Some of these people are on the breadline.”

Members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) were also present, as were members of residents group Newham Save Our NHS.

A Newham Council spokeswoman said: “Basic pay and grading are not affected by the changes. There are no job losses as a result of the changes to terms and conditions.”

Related articles

Keywords: Newham Council NHS Newham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Council employees protest contract changes at Newham Town Hall

57 minutes ago Kat Hopps
Members of trade unions and residents groups outside Newham Town Hall, East Ham

Unite members protesting changes to council workers’ contracts lobbied councillors arriving at a full council meeting last night.

Newham Council

Newham teacher impersonated pupil to falsely accuse colleague of sexual assault

15:05 Sophie Morton
Sheena Boll

A teacher who impersonated a pupil on Childline to falsely accuse a colleague of sexual assault has been handed a suspended sentence.

Thames Magistrates' Court

Man dead after Plaistow flat fire

12:29 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A man from Plaistow has died from burns sustained at a fire his home earlier this month.

London Ambulance Service

Woolwich Ferry dispute intensifies after worker collapses

10:01 Jon King
The woolwich ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

An engineer collapsed at the weekend after breathing in fumes in the engine room of a Woolwich ferry, escalating a dispute between bosses and workers.

London Ambulance Service

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

An artist's impression of Eastwick and Sweetwater developments.

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Elizabeth Line works to disrupt TfL rail services for next 10 weekends

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL

East Ham teacher makes television debut on University Challenge tonight

Picture: BBC
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now