Concrete factory plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park withdrawn

The site of the proposed concrete factories in Pudding Mill Lane, Stratford Archant

Plans to build concrete factories on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have been put on hold after the applications were requested to be withdrawn.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which is responsible for deciding whether the applications should be approved, said today that it has written to the developers after considering the situation “for many months”.

The plans, which included three concrete batching plants and another one for asphalt production, were proposed to be built on land near Pudding Mill Lane DLR station.

They had drawn objections from thousands of people living nearby, with a 10,500-signature petition opposing the development handed to Cllrs Unmesh Desai and Terry Paul in October.

A LLDC spokeswoman said: “We have considered the applications over many months and taken on board the comments we have received, and concluded that the planning applications cannot be recommended for approval in their current form.

“This is mainly due to environmental concerns, transport, and the impact on regeneration in and adjoining Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. We have taken into account the substantial number of objections to the planning applications and asked for the applications to be withdrawn.

“Given the site is designated as Strategic Industrial Land, as part of the Local Plan and London Plan, we have to consider any further planning submission which we would expect to address the amount of activity proposed and preferably be submitted as a single planning application, rather than the multiple applications received to date.”

The decision was welcomed by Perry Miller, spokesman for the Olympic Park Coalition for Responsible Development.

He said: “This is very welcome news for local residents. It shows what a community can do when it comes together, with its elected representatives, to tackle unacceptable proposals for its local area.

“We hope that a proper plan for this site, sensitive to its location in the Olympic Park and adjacent to many thousands of homes, can now come forward.”

The applicants, S Walsh and Son Ltd, Brett Concrete Limited and Hope Construction Materials, have been approached for comment.