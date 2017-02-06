Commuters beware, severe delays between Stratford and Liverpool Street station
07:49 06 February 2017
Archant
Faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford means trains between Stratford and Romford are being delayed by up to 25 minutes, or cancelled.
Passengers are advised to check the National Rail website before travelling and use alternative routes if necessary.