Commuter wants Stratford postbox restored ‘to its former glory’

14:00 08 January 2017

Rupert Alexander is asking the Royal Mail to paint the ageing post box on Crownfield Road.

When neighbourhood watch member Rupert Alexander emailed the Royal Mail to get this “eyesore” postbox painted, he was told it would be sorted within 12 weeks.

That was in July.

Since then, he has sent further requests to have the postbox in Crownfield Road, Stratford, repaired, only to be told the same thing and to see no action.

The concerned commuter, who travels past the road every day, just wants the delivery service to take action.

“If that post box was in Buckingham Palace, there is no way the Royal Mail would have left it like that for years,” he said.

“I feel like I’m getting no response after years of reporting it. It’s just an eyesore and it’s really degrading to the area.

“It’s a busy road that lots of people use and it just looks bad.”

He claims that the postbox has been attracting plenty of negative comments from locals and visitors saying it’s “ugly” and “downgrades” the road.

“It’s something that has been grating on me for some time, as its in a prominent place and it needs to be restored to its former glory,” Rupert said.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “Royal Mail’s postboxes are a great British icon, as well as a key element of Royal Mail’s business of connecting consumers, communities and companies.

“We repaint and refurbish them on a regular basis and we also respond directly to reports by our staff and customers about individual boxes that require urgent attention.

“I can confirm that postboxes in the E15 postcode area are in the repainting schedule for the 2016/17 financial year so this particular box should be repainted by the end of March.”

Commuter wants Stratford postbox restored 'to its former glory'

