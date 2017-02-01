Collect first seaside holiday tokens in today’s Recorder

Search

12:01 01 February 2017

Taking the whole family on holiday doesn’t have to be expensive.

The Recorder has teamed up with BreakFree Holidays to offer seaside breaks at more than 170 locations across the UK, starting from just £10 per person.

All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is to collect four tokens or online passwords. The first two are available in this week’s paper.

You can book as many holidays as you like, either as three-night weekends (Friday to Monday) or four-night midweeks (Monday to Friday).

For more information and to book, visit breakfreeholidays.co.uk

All holidays must be booked by Tuesday, February 28.

Keywords: United Kingdom

