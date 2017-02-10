Search

Climbing walls and caving planned for East Ham trampoline park

14:23 10 February 2017

Flip Out will feature 12 climbing walls

Climbing walls, indoor caving and a super slide spanning two floors are among the activities planned for East Ham’s new trampoline park.

It will also include London's first indoor caving experienceIt will also include London's first indoor caving experience

Trampoline company Flip Out, which is opening its tenth venue at the former Granada in Barking Road, also intends to offer a laser maze and an assault course similar to Saturday night television show Ninja Warrior.

The indoor caving experience, which the company has said is the first in London, will see participants of all ages challenged to choose the right path to reach the end of the 100m cave.

For those who prefer heights, there will be 12 themed climbing walls to choose from.

Known as Flip Out London E6, the £1.8million development is set to open this spring.

Managing director Jon Inwards said: “The new Flip Out arena is set to be jam-packed with fun. As well as the usual thrills that are synonymous with trampolining at Flip Out, this site will give people the chance to experience something extra special with the indoor caving experience, the super-slide, laser room and the Ninja Warrior course.

“We are delighted to be bringing London’s first indoor caving experience to Flip Out London E6. Not only is it a first for London but it’s also a first for Flip Out. I’m sure visitors will thoroughly enjoy the whole experience.”

