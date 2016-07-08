Classical and contemporary ballet show comes to Stratford

Ballet Central perform at Stratford Circus on July 30. Photo: Bill Cooper ©Bill Cooper

Neoclassical meets cutting-edge contemporary in a versatile display of budding dancers.

A display to whet the appetite of the most hardened of traditionalists, students from Central School of Ballet perform in Ballet Central, which offers seven sets of daring dance as they bring their tour to Stratford Circus later this month.

Company artistic director, Christopher Marney, choreographed War Letters in the show, set in the Second World War.

To the music of Dmitri Shostakovich, the dancers act out romance between a soldier and his sweetheart at home through letters borrowed from the Imperial War Museum.

“I thought it would suit the students quite well – it’s about young love and new experiences,” said Christopher.

Final year students at the Clerkenwell-based School, the dancers spend the last six months touring professionally.

The 36-year-old thinks the mix of neoclassical, contemporary and narrative dance lends the show a brilliant breadth – with “really exciting” contemporary dance in there choreographed by Phoenix dance theatre artistic director Sharon Watson.

Student Cian Hughes, 21, performs in this piece, entitled Repetition to Change – one of the three pieces he is performing in.

“I love it – it’s really challenging,” explained the Dubliner.

“It’s very contemporary, very dark, very graduated.”

Cian says they’ve rehearsed so much that the moves come automatically.

“When we get on stage it’s about what we can bring to it, I try and do something different and focus on my performance.”

The 30 final year students go on to become professional dancers, including Cian, who will dance with Ballet Ireland over the Christmas season.

“I’m really excited about these shows, I can’t believe it’s come round so fast,” he said.

To catch Ballet Central at 7.30pm on July 30, go to stratford-circus.com/event/ballet-central. Tickets cost £17.50-£20.