City Airport cancels flights as snow hits Newham

London City Airport, pictured during a 2010 snowfall, has had to cancel and delay flights this evening because of poor weather conditions Archant

Sleet and snow has begun falling tonight as City Airport’s live departures board shows a number of flights being grounded.

More than 30 flights have already been delayed or cancelled at the Royal Docks airport and this figure is likely to grow.

City Airport tweeted earlier: “Please check with your airline for flight info as unsettled weather may cause cancellations or delays this evening.”

A severe weather warning has been issued for the capital and forecasters have urged people to take care on the road.

There are currently long delays on the A406 northbound between Beckton Roundabout and the M11 Junction in Wansted.

Newham Council says it has 2,642 tonnes of salt ready to use as grit on the roads.

Elsewhere the trains are currently running well, with only severe delays on the Bakerloo lines reported.

