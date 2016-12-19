Gallery

Church choirs bring Christmas cheer to Newham City Farm

Zofia Komoda, five with Vivtoria Ohla, four at Newham City Farm's big Christmas event Archant

Carols, crafts and festive treats got crowds of people in the Christmas spirit at Newham City Farm.

Crowds singing along to carols Crowds singing along to carols

Choirs from St Mark’s Church, Beckton and Ascension Church, Custom House, sang Christmas carols, while children could enjoy a meet and greet with the animals at the Stansfield Road, Beckton farm on Saturday.

Failies also enjoyed some festive treats, including mince pies, as they joined in with a sing-along.

Newham City Farm manager, Theresa Salmon, said: “It was really busy and well supported by St Mark’s and Ascension churches.

“They brought a lot of people with them, so it was well attended and a very vocal carol service.”

Newham City Farm big Christmas event with carol singing, Jess Chesney, age 19 with mince pies. Newham City Farm big Christmas event with carol singing, Jennifer Gould, age 6 Newham City Farm big Christmas event with carol singing, People signing along to carols. Newham City Farm big Christmas event with carol singing, People signing along to carols. Newham City Farm big Christmas event with carol singing, Newham City Farm big Christmas event with carol singing, Newham City Farm big Christmas event with carol singing, Zofia Komoda, age 5 with Vivtoria Ohla, age 4







The farm also hosted some festive craft activities and a face painting stall, while the animals proved extremely popular with the young visitors.

Theresa said that the farm is already planning to host the event again next year.

“Sometimes a lot of other things are going on at this time of the year, it can be hit and miss, so it was nice to have the churches with us,” she said.