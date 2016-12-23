Christmas Eve to be “Super Saturday” for Westfield as people hit the shops

The shopping centre is expecting a busy day tomorrow. Archant

A Westfield boss has said that Christmas Day falling on a Saturday will provide a big boost to retailers.

The last Saturday before Christmas has been called “Super Saturday” due to the spike in last minute present-buyers. Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield UK and Europe, said: “With Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday, December 24 is expected to be a second Super Saturday for Britain’s retailers.

“Last year, the pre-Christmas Super Saturday was one of our busiest shopping days of the year, with close to 300,000 people passing through the doors of our London centres.

“December 23 has also become our biggest Christmas shopping day with over 300,000 visiting Westfield in 2015 and we expect similar numbers again this year.”

