Chance to meet Bollywood star Anil Kapoor in Newham

Anil Kapoor appeared in the original US series of 24 and now stars in the Hindi version Colors TV

A Bollywood star will be meeting and greeting fans at a shopping centre in the borough.

Anil Kapoor is in London to promote the new season of the Hindi-language version of hit television series 24.

He is reprising his role of anti-terrorism agent, Jai Singh Rathod, inspired by Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.

Kapoor appeared in the original 24 series, as well as Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

Fans will have the chance to meet and snap selfies with him at East Shopping Centre, Green Street, Upton Park, from 11am on Saturday.