Chance to meet Bollywood star Anil Kapoor in Newham
08:47 19 August 2016
Colors TV
A Bollywood star will be meeting and greeting fans at a shopping centre in the borough.
Anil Kapoor is in London to promote the new season of the Hindi-language version of hit television series 24.
He is reprising his role of anti-terrorism agent, Jai Singh Rathod, inspired by Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer.
Kapoor appeared in the original 24 series, as well as Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.
Fans will have the chance to meet and snap selfies with him at East Shopping Centre, Green Street, Upton Park, from 11am on Saturday.