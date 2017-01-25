Search

Advanced search

Central line to run a reduced service as drivers’ 24-hour strike begins

18:30 25 January 2017

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

PA Wire/Press Association Images

There will be a reduced Central line service across London tomorrow as a strike by drivers begins at 9pm tonight.

Comment

The rest of the line, east of Leytonstone, will not run at all, nor will the Waterloo and City line.

The strike has come about after members of the Railway, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union voted in favour of strike action over plans to move staff from Central Line depots in Hainault, Loughton and Leytonstone.

Bus routes in affected areas will be running at an expanded capacity to deal with the added rush hour workload.

Commuters are also advised that TfL Rail and London Overground services are expected to be much busier than normal.

Peter McNaught, the Central line’s operations director, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption they may experience due to this unnecessary strike.

“We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute with the RMT through talking through the issues with them, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from 30 to eight.

“We urge the RMT to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners.”

But an RMT spokesman defended the strike action.

He said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the ACAS machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“Let us be in no doubt, if London Underground are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around the combine at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.”

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Central line to run a reduced service as drivers’ 24-hour strike begins

18:30 Matthew Clemenson
Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

There will be a reduced Central line service across London tomorrow as a strike by drivers begins at 9pm tonight.

London

Number of rough sleepers in Newham up by almost 50 per cent in one year

18:11 Kat Hopps
Memorial Community Church in Plaistow is used as a place to bed down for the night by rough sleepers. Picture Ken Mears

Rough sleeping in the borough has increased by 46 per cent in just 12 months, according to government figures out today.

Newham Council

Join In: How well do you know Newham’s train stations? Try our quiz to find out

17:15 Sophie Morton
Could you identify West Ham station from close up?

Whether you’re an occasional Oyster card user or a confident commuter, put your powers of observation to the test.

Chart-topping Irish artist set to play debut gig at Stratford pub

13:00 Jacob Ranson
James McGrath

Rising Irish artist James McGrath will be playing an intimate debut gig in the capital at Stratford’s Queen’s Head pub.

Facebook

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

BREAKING NEWS: Drug dealing duo jailed for killing

Abbass

Plaistow man charged with driving crimes

A man will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Feburary 13 after being charged with multiple driving offences.

Labour members and councillors call for Newham mayoral trigger ballot enquiry

Newham mayor Sir Robin Wales

Taxi driver on trial accused of murdering East Ham love rival

Mohammed Zubair is accused of murdering Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan

Former Newham child prodigy ‘truly surprised’ to be named in New Year’s Honours

Anne-Marie Imafidon
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now