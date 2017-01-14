Video

CCTV released after victim ‘traumatised’ by attack in Forest Gate

The suspect flees after the attack outside a club on the Romford Road. Archant

Police have released CCTV footage after a man was left traumatised following an attack.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 38-year-old received cuts to the head after being punched in the face following an argument outside a club on the Romford Road in the early hours of Saturday, September 24. He then fell backwards onto the ground behind a car before being kicked.

His attacker, who is described as a white man in his mid 40s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a bald head, then fled with a limp. He was seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark blue trousers and dark shoes.

Pc James Brevitt said: “This was a brutal attack which left the victim traumatised. We are keen to identify the man so we can speak to him.”

Officers have urged witnesses or anyone with information to call them on 101 or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.