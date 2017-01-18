Canning Town youngster donates her long locks to charity

Poppy Kelly, eight, had 9 inches cut off at Angel Salon in Stratford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Archant

An eight-year-old girl has had her hair cut off for a good cause.

Poppy Kelly, who lives in Barking Road, Canning Town, braved the scissors and had nine inches cut off from her long locks at Angels Salon on Saturday for the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides specialist real hair wigs for children and funds research into childhood cancer.

Poppy’s step-mum, Julie Taylor, 41, said: “I wanted to cry, but I was so proud of why she was doing it. She wanted it done off her own back.

“She was doing it for the donation of her hair to children who don’t have any and whatever money ends up being raised is just a bonus.”

You can still donate to the cause by popping some money into the donation box at the reception of the salon, in Church Street, Stratford.