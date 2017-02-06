Search

Canning Town singer is planning to have a big year

07:00 06 February 2017

Byron Gold

Byron Gold

Archant

Singer songwriter, Byron Gold, has got big plans for this coming year.

The rising star, who grew up in Battersea, has to juggle his time between writing his own material and directing popular choir group, Stratford East Singers.

Byron, of Canning Town, is now planning to release a brand new EP and headline his own gig to showcase his latest tracks.

“I have been writing all my stuff about life, as in the last few years I have learnt a lot through losing family members and a mixture of things,”

“My writing is a million times better and it has given me a new perspective on life.” Byron explained.

The soul and RnB singer has always dreamed on a career in the music industry, but admitted it only started becoming realistic, when he went off to the University of Westminster.

“I’ve known all my life, I’ve never not wanted to do music since I was little,”

“Watching people like the Jackson 5 got you thinking and really inspired me,”

Byron studied Commercial Media and believes that “helped him get his focus” and realise a career in music was for him.

“I was in a band for a little bit, which was really good to get experience on the live circuit,”

“It was a really good networking opportunity and a lot of the people I’m still in touch with now.”

The artist has since gone on to big things such as touring with Brit award winner Lemar, opening for Keith Sweat at the Indigo 02, providing backing vocals ITV’S X Factor and becoming a finalist in Channel 4’s Hugo Urban Rules.

“Supporting Lemar was amazing, as I think he’s one of the most amazing vocalists in the UK.”

He has also led the Stratford East Singers in performances in front of crowds of 20,000 people and also in a host of television talent shows in their short existence.

“It’s really good as they both feed into each other and I’m getting a profile in both.” Byron added.

The vocalist also admitted although many, Michael Jackson was his main influence.

“I think he’s one of the best artists ever, just the way he is with his craftmanship, that’s how I like to be.”

Visit byrongold.co.uk or follow @ByronGold to keep up to date with his work.

Keywords: ITV United Kingdom Canning Town

