Search

Advanced search

Canning Town school marks Chinese New Year

16:30 03 February 2017

Eastlea School celebrating Chinese New Year

Eastlea School celebrating Chinese New Year

Archant

It’s out with the monkey and in with the rooster.

Comment
Eastlea School celebrating Chinese New YearEastlea School celebrating Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, has been celebrated across the globe, including at Eastlea Community School.

The school hosted assemblies, put up decorations and organised lunch time activities in the build up to the big day on Saturday, January 28

“Celebrating Spring Festival expands our students understanding of the world and different cultures, making them more rounded, inquisitive and accepting individuals,” said the Hilda Road, Canning Town school’s Mandarin coordinator Ben Moss.

“Eastlea has committed a lot into expanding the opportunities for its students over the years, and this includes Mandarin, which is now taught to a third of all year 7 and 8 students and is expanding quickly due to the insatiable demand of the students.”

Special classes included lantern making, chopstick competitions, bracelet making and paint blowing, which were all led by students who have been learning Mandarin.

The youngsters were given help and guidance from Chinese volunteer teacher, Rachel Wang, who was the mastermind behind the activities and assemblies throughout the week.

She said: “Normally Chinese people go home to their families at Spring Festival, but this year I chose to spend it with the students and staff at Eastlea.”

“The students did such a fantastic job delivering assemblies and leading the activities. They really spread the joy of Spring Festival.”

Student Liza Skobejeva added: “One of my favourite things about celebrating Chinese New Year was that we got to learn how to make Jiaozi, Chinese dumplings. They were so delicious,”

Keywords: Eastlea Community School

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

RMT suspends upcoming Tube strikes

15:13 Ralph Blackburn & Press Association
People queue for buses at Liverpool Street station, London, as London Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike which will cripple Tube services and cause travel chaos for millions of passengers. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

The two Tube strikes planned from Sunday to Wednesday have been suspended, it has been announced.

London

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

40 minutes ago Zoah Hedges-Stocks
The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.

A married couple have been spared jail after stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds from Dewhursts of Stratford, in what police called a “particularly horrible” crime.

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Canning Town school marks Chinese New Year

56 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Eastlea School celebrating Chinese New Year

It’s out with the monkey and in with the rooster.

Eastlea Community School

Newham urged to help fight homophobia

16:13 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
London has a Pride parade every summer, but the fight against homphobia continues.

People in Newham are being urged to report homophobic hate crimes, whether they are victims or witnesses.

Sadiq Khan

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Newham teacher impersonated pupil to falsely accuse colleague of sexual assault

Sheena Boll

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

An artist's impression of Eastwick and Sweetwater developments.

Video: CCTV appeal after Canning Town shopkeeper is robbed

Detectives wish to speak to these four men following a
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now