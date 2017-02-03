Canning Town school marks Chinese New Year

It’s out with the monkey and in with the rooster.

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, has been celebrated across the globe, including at Eastlea Community School.

The school hosted assemblies, put up decorations and organised lunch time activities in the build up to the big day on Saturday, January 28

“Celebrating Spring Festival expands our students understanding of the world and different cultures, making them more rounded, inquisitive and accepting individuals,” said the Hilda Road, Canning Town school’s Mandarin coordinator Ben Moss.

“Eastlea has committed a lot into expanding the opportunities for its students over the years, and this includes Mandarin, which is now taught to a third of all year 7 and 8 students and is expanding quickly due to the insatiable demand of the students.”

Special classes included lantern making, chopstick competitions, bracelet making and paint blowing, which were all led by students who have been learning Mandarin.

The youngsters were given help and guidance from Chinese volunteer teacher, Rachel Wang, who was the mastermind behind the activities and assemblies throughout the week.

She said: “Normally Chinese people go home to their families at Spring Festival, but this year I chose to spend it with the students and staff at Eastlea.”

“The students did such a fantastic job delivering assemblies and leading the activities. They really spread the joy of Spring Festival.”

Student Liza Skobejeva added: “One of my favourite things about celebrating Chinese New Year was that we got to learn how to make Jiaozi, Chinese dumplings. They were so delicious,”