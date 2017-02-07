Canning Town arts hub is back up and running

Arch 1 opening night

Arch 1 owner is looking forward to a busy year and getting things back on track, as they put a six month closure behind them.

The scene of the floods in June

The venue, in Cranberry Lane, Canning Town, was closed after it was wrecked when June’s heavy rain flooded into the arts hub.

But, it’s now open once again and getting ready to start putting on all its regular nights, as well as welcome some big new plans later in the year.

“The opening is going to be slow and steady,”

“How it’s all going to go is going to take some time for me to see,”

Arch 1 during the ongoing clean-up operation

“The feeback I have been getting is really positive, as people have been saying they’re really glad to have us back, as there is not much live enertainment in this neck of the woods.” owner Rob Clarke explained.

The arts venue is now hoping to continue running comedy, jazz, reggae, soul, open mic and jam nights at the venue.

“We’re going to be introducing some of our old events that run weekly and monthly,”

“Our Jam Night will be back at the end of this month.” he added.

Rob is also planning to revive the venue by starting up Arch 1 radio and records later this year.

“Being as it’s an arch, the sound is really good,”

“We’re just trying to reach a broader audience, as London is forever changing.” Rob said.

The owner has already had multiple big name labels take an interest in his new project to promote youngsters coming through the ranks.

“Once we’re up and running it should give people a good place to start out.”

Live recordings and radio sessions will take place in their newly built control room, which was put in while the venue was being repaired, with the plans to help them bring in more people and improve the lighting.