Canning Town animal charity rescues another abandoned cat

The cat was found by a couple out walking their dog near Dames Road. Archant

An animal charity has warned about a rise in the number of abandoned animals after the discovery of a cat left to starve in woodland.

The Celia Hammond Animal Trust in Canning Town received a call after the cat was found on Wednesday morning by a couple walking their dog on Wanstead Flats.

“It was lucky to be found because it would have starved to death otherwise,” said Celia Hammond, the charity’s founder.

The white, short-haired tabby was left inside a pet carrier with a pink blanket.

“It’s quite unusual so someone may recognise it,” Celia added.

The six to 12 month year old is now at the animal rescue charity’s centre in Barking Road from where volunteers will be looking for a new home for her.

This discovery follows another made on December 15 after an appeal was published in this paper to help find the kittens of another abandoned cat.

Celia commented: “It’s getting quite serious the number of abandoned animals.

“When we first came here there were just one or two a month, but now they are more common.

“People can be quite cavalier about dumping pets.

“It’s a really bad situation.”