Business expert gives company in Plaistow a huge boost

Retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis has given a Plaistow company a significant boost on Twitter

The small business champion, who is chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, picked Problem Solving Company Limited as one of his six weekly winners to gain a retweet during his Small Business Sunday initiative.

Owner Janice B Gordon tweeted Theo about her free online training for entrepreneurs and ended up being one of the winners of the project, which was originally started to support small businesses in 2010.

“It was a complete surprise as this is the final SBS of 2016 and so I really was not expecting this Christmas gift,” Janice said.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it raises my profile and helps spread the word about what I do to his following.”

Since Theo’s retweet, which reached 500,000 followers, Janice has been getting more than 100 followers a day and her free online course, How to Create Opportunities with Your Personality, has received extra orders.

Theo Paphitis said: “We are thrilled to welcome new SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won a SBS retweet from me becomes part of a friendly club, like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website and shop SBS will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Problem Solving Company Ltd every success.”

Visit theproblem-solver.com for more information.