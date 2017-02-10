Video

British Olympian visits Forest Gate school

Lutalo Mohammad with students from Forest Gate Community School Archant

European Taekwondo Champion and Great British olympian, Lutalo Muhammad, paid a special visit to Forest Gate Community School this morning.

The silver medallist, who is known as the most successful male in British taekwondo history, came to the Forest Lane school, in Forest Gate, to deliver an inspirational assembly.

The athlete spoke about his journey, bagging a bronze medal at London 2012, a gold medal at the European Taekwondo championships and narrowly missing out on gold at the Rio Olympics last year.

Robert Clark, head of PE said: “It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Lutalo into our School, he was raised in East London and is a great role model for our students,”

“Lutalo has really inspired our students today and has shown them that hard work and dedication will bring success.”

While, fellow PE teacher, Ms France added: “Today has been inspirational, I am confident that this will motivate our students to get involved in taekwondo and other sports.”

Lutalo also showed off a few of his tricks and passed his silver medal round to the children at the assembly.