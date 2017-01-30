Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford Anonymous

A six-year-old boy trapped in a car had to be cut free by firefighters after a road crash yesterday evening.

Emergency services, including four fire engines and one fire rescue unit, were called to Portway at the junction of Vicarage Lane, Stratford, shortly after 7pm last night to reports of a crash between two cars.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “London Ambulance Service attended, however, there were no injuries requiring attendance at hospital.

“A six-year-old boy was checked over at the scene and pronounced to be fine.”

No arrests have been made.

