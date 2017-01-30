Search

Advanced search

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

14:42 30 January 2017

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Anonymous

A six-year-old boy trapped in a car had to be cut free by firefighters after a road crash yesterday evening.

Comment

Emergency services, including four fire engines and one fire rescue unit, were called to Portway at the junction of Vicarage Lane, Stratford, shortly after 7pm last night to reports of a crash between two cars.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “London Ambulance Service attended, however, there were no injuries requiring attendance at hospital.

“A six-year-old boy was checked over at the scene and pronounced to be fine.”

No arrests have been made.

Did you see what happened? Contact Kat Hopps on 020 8477 3789 or email kat.hopps@archant.co.uk

Keywords: London Ambulance Service Metropolitan Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Tube strike: TSSA suspends planned action but walkout will still go ahead

16:29 Ralph Blackburn
Underground stations closed due to industrial action. Picture: Ken Mears

One of the unions planning strikes on two days next week has suspended its action, however the twin walkouts will still go ahead.

London

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

14:42 Kat Hopps
Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

A six-year-old boy trapped in a car had to be cut free by firefighters after a road crash yesterday evening.

London Ambulance Service

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

14:00 Kat Hopps
Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

A former primary school headteacher who allegedly paid for a service that live streams child sex abuse in the Philippines has been barred from the classroom for life.

East Ham MP to vote against Article 50 Brexit bill

13:22 Kat Hopps

Stephen Timms has said he will defy a Labour party three-line whip by voting against a bill to trigger Article 50.

Lyn Brown

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Elizabeth Line works to disrupt TfL rail services for next 10 weekends

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Stabbing in Forest Gate leaves teenager with head injury

A 16-year-old was stabbed in Forest Gate

Champion Ganda trial: Man charged with murder says former friend and co-defendant stabbed teen

Champion Ganda, of Harold Hill, was stabbed to death in Forest Gate.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now