Bond at the Boleyn: Blockbuster to be filmed in former stadium
07:00 11 August 2016
PA Wire
Hollywood stars are set to take over the Boleyn Ground for the filming of a blockbuster movie.
Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan will be joined by retired wrestler – and Spectre star – Dave Bautista as West Ham United’s former stadium goes out with a cinematic bang.
In the film, Final Score, an armed gang holds an entire 35,000-strong crowd to ransom during a sporting event – and only an ex-soldier, whose fallen comrade’s daughter is among the audience, can save the day.
Hong Kong star Julian Cheung and Romanian actress Alexandra Dinu will also feature in the movie, which is directed by Scott Mann and filmed from August 15.
After filming is concluded, the Boleyn will be demolished and replaced with flats.
Robert Jones, from financers The Fyzz Facility, said: “Final Score may be set in London but truly it’s a story that’s relatable the world over.
“Scott Mann’s vision has scale, white-knuckle tension, humour and heart. We’re thrilled that the concept and screenplay has attracted such an exciting cast in Dave Bautista, Pierce Brosnan and Julian Cheung, and firmly believe that this will be a standout in 2017’s movie release calendar.”
