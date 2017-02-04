Bittersweet moment as final West Ham signs taken down at Tube station

The final reminders of West Ham Football Club’s old home at Upton Park are being stripped away from the nearby station.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since the team moved to the London stadium in August, the signs at Upton Park Tube station have been out of date, pointing to a place that was no longer the home of the Hammers.

Now a TfL spokesperson has confirmed that work has begun to remove the out-of-date signage, and all will be gone in the coming weeks.

David Blackmore, editor of the Blowing Bubbles fanzine and lifelong supporter, explained why the removal is bittersweet: “Its another sad moment in the history of Upton Park for so many fans who used to see the signs on the way to matches.

“Certainly there are some people who have had a grieving process about leaving the old stadium and going to the new one.”