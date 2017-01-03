Biker left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after Upton Park crash

Emergency services cordoned off the junction following the crash. Picture: Sian Green Sian Green

A man in his thirties has suffered “life-changing” injuries after his bike crashed with a lorry.

Police and other emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a lorry at the Green Street junction with Barking Road in Upton Park at about 11.10am on New Year’s Eve.

The motorcyclist was found injured and taken to hospital by paramedics where he remains.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “His injuries are not believed to be life threatening but are being treated as life changing.”

The lorry driver, a 25-year-old man, was also taken to an east London hospital suffering from minor injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit are investigating.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.