Big thank you to 'absolutely brilliant' public who helped save Canning Town bar

17:00 18 January 2017

Arch 1 is still very much a work in progress

Arch 1 is still very much a work in progress

Archant

The owner of a flood-hit venue is using its reopening to say thank you to the community who helped to repair it.

Arch 1 during the ongoing clean-up operation

Arch 1 in Cranberry Lane, Canning Town, was wrecked when June’s heavy rain flooded in.

It had to close as musical instruments, equipment and furniture were all ruined

Owner Rob Clarke was devastated by the damage, but promised it would be back “bigger, better, harder and faster than it ever was”, thanks to offers of help and financial donations from Arch 1’s fans.

Now the club is about to reopen, and Rob is taking this chance to thank everyone who helped to resurrect it.

“Thank you to all the supporters, and those who are still supporting us,” he said, referring not only to £6,000 raised online, but to volunteers who have helped to excavate the basement and fit flood defences.

“The work had to get done and the public support has been absolutely brilliant,” the 58-year-old said, noting that regulars, including performers from Arch 1’s weekly GAB comedy show, had offered their time and labour as well as raising £6,000 to help to get Arch 1 back up and running.

Rob said the refit has cost “somewhere in the region of £12,000” and plans to reopen on Thursday, January 26 with a free party – even though the refit isn’t finished yet.

“We are opening with a comedy night to say thank you to the comedy community.”

“It’s a work in progress,” Rob admitted, “but it will be open whether it’s ready or not!

Fans might not recognise the place after the revamp.

“It has changed drastically. All the wood panels had to be torn down and it’s now been rebuilt in concrete blocks – but I think the cosy environment still remains,” Rob said.

The optimistic club owner is excited about Arch 1’s future.

“We are going to be able to offer a lot more to the community,” he said.

“Later this year we are launching an Arch 1 record label and Arch 1 Radio.

To show his appreciation for everyone who helped, Rob said the club’s first event – a comedy night on Thursday, January 26 – “will be a thank you night” with free entry and a bucket for donations.

Rob said: “I’m looking forward to it – it’s going to be a great night.”

